In time for Christmas, Formby Hall is launching a festive afternoon tea.

Over the Christmas season, Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa near Liverpool is providing Afternoon Tea with a seasonal twist.

Guests at Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa begin their Festive Afternoon Tea with classic finger sandwiches, which are served in a three-tiered bird cage stand.

Roast beef with horseradish cream, Lancashire cheddar and chutney, roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, and smoked salmon with chive crème fraiche are among the dishes on the menu.

Homemade scones with a cinnamon frosting, cinnamon and nutmeg clotted cream, a range of Tiptree jams, and a selection of teas and coffees are next on the menu.

The conclusion is a lovely selection of holiday desserts. Strawberry Pebbles (strawberry mousse and a buttery shortbread cookie covered with strawberry gel), Victoria Sponge, Spiced Carrot Cake, Mince Pie, Macaroon, and Chocolate Truffles are among the desserts on the menu.

Until Thursday, December 23, Festive Afternoon Tea will be served daily between 12.30pm and 4.00pm.

It’ll set you back £21.50 per person, which includes a glass of bubbly. Call 01704 875699, email [email protected], or go to the website to make a reservation.