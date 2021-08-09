In three districts of Liverpool City Region, there has been an increase in positive Covid testing.

Infections with Covid have increased in Liverpool, Halton, and Knowsley.

Liverpool had 1,802 infections in the week ending August 4, according to the latest figures from Public Health England, which is 21 more than the week before.

In the week ending August 4, Halton registered 378 infections, up from 19 the week before.

The borough of Knowsley had 554 illnesses in the week ending August 4, one more than the previous week.

The percentage change in the three other sections of the Liverpool City Region – Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral – decreased week on week.

Positive test results decreased in Warrington and West Lancashire. They did, however, rise marginally in Cheshire West and Chester.

Infections decreased in England. The country had 162,202 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 4, down 5,065 instances from the previous seven days.

The most recent infection rate was 360.1 persons per 100,000.

In the week ending August 4, there were 915 positive tests, which is 103 lower than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 10% from week to week. There were 282.1 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent infection rate.

In the week ending August 4, there were 605 positive tests, which is 61 fewer cases than the previous week.

The infection rate was 334.1 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week declined by 9%.

