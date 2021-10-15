In this wonderful video, a talented cowboy dog pretends to be dead.

Ronnie, a cowboy dog, got the Best Trick Award on TeamDogs after demonstrating his ability to pretend dead in an entertaining video.

While carrying a little yellow cowboy on his back, the chocolate rescue dog starred in his own Western film.

Rebeckah Vaughan, a Big Brother participant and the owner of No More Kennels, chose Wild West Ronnie as the winner of TeamDogs.

“He looked the part, I felt like I was watching a movie, and Ronnie was the star!” she said.

“A year ago Ronnie was at Dogs 4 Rescue and now here I am, starring in my own Western movie!” wrote owner Roger David Muoz Arteaga on TeamDogs’ Facebook page.

Ronnie is shown sprinting towards the camera while Western music plays in the background.

As Ronnie falls to the left with his paws in the air, you can hear a gunshot. He lies motionless on his side, as if he’s been shot.

His dexterous performance is befitting of the TeamDogs Best Trick Dog Show Award.

TEAMDOGS BEST TRICKS COMPETITION FOR GIFTED DOGS

Ronnie received a TeamDogs rosette and a gift box, as well as being nominated for Best in Show in the overall category, which will be announced on Saturday.

In the Dog Show leaderboard, he will be joined by Golden Oldie winner Cherry, Wagging Tail winner Ernie, and Most Beautiful Eyes winner Lola.

The fun will continue tomorrow, when you can enter your dog in the TeamDogs Lookalike competition. To enter, upload a photo of your miniature dog to their Pictures of Dogs page.

May the best dog take home the prize!