In this wild chase video, a handcuffed suspect bolts from police on a stolen ATV.

A handcuffed man on a stolen ATV led cops on a chase in Oklahoma that was nearly totally captured on film by local television station KFOR.

The chase began in Jones and went through Edmond and Logan County on Tuesday. According to a Jones Police Department spokesperson, the incident began when officers attempted to arrest the defendant, Lucas Strider, on accusations of grand larceny.

Due to the fact that the chase spanned multiple towns, several police departments were called in to assist.

Strider lost control of the ATV after running across a stretch of muddy water, as shown by KFOR, and the chase came to a nasty finish.

Mason Dunn, the station’s Chopper 4 pilot, claimed law enforcement personnel in Jones were attempting to apprehend Strider, but he managed to flee.

“Then there was a complaint that a four-wheeler had been stolen,” Dunn explained. “On a four-wheeler, one of the four-wheeler owners was after him and lost him.”

Strider is seen speeding away from police officers on the ATV over paved and gravel roads with a half tank of gas, according to the video posted on the news station’s website.

“He’s on the move, guys,” says the narrator. He’s right in front of you. Dunn stated, “You can see he’s doing everything he can to get away.” “Around 70 miles per hour,” says the driver.

The chopper was going around 70 mph, according to Dunn, and the ATV was keeping up.

“ATVs are infamous for injuries,” one television anchor said, “so if he crashes, that could be dangerous.”

The top speed of an ATV varies depending on its size and manufacturer. According to atvsafety.org, motorcyclists should only ride on paved roads to cross them and only when the law allows it. The vehicles should also only be ridden at a safe speed on authorized trails.

Strider and police were chasing each other down a gravel road when it came to an end. Strider lost control as a truck blocking half of the road caused him to swerve into muddy water.

Strider was seen taking a few steps before falling to the ground with his hands over his head after the ATV overturned. Officers approached him and apprehended him.

Strider was placed into Oklahoma County Jail, according to an update from KFOR in Oklahoma. His booking fees, as well. This is a condensed version of the information.