In this viral video, cats can’t get enough of their “favorite” film, “Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

As summer draws to a close and fall returns, these kitties are getting into the spirit of the season with a cozy night in in this viral TikTok.

On September 17, @breaghamainecoon posted a video to TikTok of her 11-month-old felines seated on the side table watching their “new favorite movie,” as the caption reads.

“What’s the matter? You’re acting a little jittery. “Don’t worry, I’ve been stealing birds for a living since I could walk,” the on-screen voice added, demonstrating why it’s their favorite.

Fantastic is reimagined by Wes Anderson. Mr. Fox can be seen playing while the two cats, who appear to be enthralled in the movie, crane their necks to get a good view. One even appears to follow the sound at one point.

According to the comments, the TV is providing the cats all the fall emotions they need by lighting up the gloomy room and shining into their faces.

Since its release, the video has received over 400,000 views and 100,000 likes, with fans labelling it the “cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Cats evidently like foxes, as viewers have commented in the comments section that their cats have the same attraction with the 2009 film. “My kitty is exactly like that!! One TikTok user said, “She likes this movie.”

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

stan fantastic mr fox – was saturnsnail :0 stan fantastic mr fox – was saturnsnail :0 stan fantastic mr fox – was saturnsnail :0 stan fantastic mr fox – was saturnsnail :0 stan fantastic mr fox – was s

Maine Coons, a popular and affectionate cat, are featured in the viral video. Maine Coons are unusually huge, reaching lengths of up to 40 inches, according to Daily Paws. Their colossal fur coats also make them appear even larger.

Maine Coons, despite their size, are friendly and social cats who, like the ones in the video, are considerably more likely to hang out with their owners or watch a movie next them than on top of their laps.

Maine Coons are popular pets for these reasons, as well as the fact that they make for entertaining viral videos. The Cat Fanciers’ Association ranked the breed third most popular in 2020.

The cats, according to their TikTok account. This is a condensed version of the information.