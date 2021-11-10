In this viral video, a mountain lion comes face to face with hikers, which is terrifying.

A horrifying video of a wildlife photographer and his friend coming face to face with a mountain lion while hiking in Southern California’s Trabuco Canyon has gone viral.

Mark Girardeau, a wildlife monitor in the region, and his companion Rachel Devlugt were hiking the route on Friday when they observed something brown coming up the hill toward them. When the pair came to a halt and turned to look around, they discovered the predatory feline staring at them from a distance of 5-10 feet. Girardeau recorded the uncommon meeting, which lasted about two minutes before the mountain lion retreated away.

“This mountain lion didn’t blink a single time.” We were so close, yet it was strange. Girardeau told CBS Local, “You could literally see its eyes glaring at us.” Girardeau raised his voice and cried “Get back” in an attempt to scare the wild cat away when the two realized they were being followed by the wild cat. After then, the two kept their position for a while before gradually backing away.

In the video, Girardeau is heard telling his companion not to move too quickly and to keep an eye on the mountain lion if it is following them. “As a lion, my initial response is, like, running up to me is, like, oh my God, I have to go,” Devlugt said. The method, according to Girardeau, is to proclaim oneself and demonstrate your power while avoiding running.

“Uno is the name given to this female mountain lion. “I believe there are two possibilities: either she has a kill nearby and was defending it, or she ran up to him not understanding we were people because she couldn’t see us entirely from down below,” Girardeau said on his Instagram page.

Girardeau said he decided to post the video on the Orange County Register and on his Instagram page to help future hikers understand how to deal with such frightening experiences. “I started shooting because I thought it’d be a good tool to have for dealing with these situations,” Girardeau explained.