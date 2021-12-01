In this viral video, a lion plays tug of war with tourists on a safari ride.

On social media, a video of a lion playing tug of war with a group of tourists on an African safari ride has gone viral.

After their vehicle became stuck in a ditch, tourists on a safari ride in Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, part of Kruger National Park in northeastern South Africa, had a close encounter with the lion. The safari group that led the tour, Baobab Ridge Game Lodge, was prepared with a tug rope in case of an emergency. The lion, however, seized hold of the rope and began tugging on the truck, according to News 18.

The video of the lion playingfully following the truck while gripping the rope with his teeth, which was published on Facebook by the tour’s manager Jabulani Salinda, has amused viewers.

“Look who showed up to assist us with our tow rope! Cats are going to be cats!” The video was captioned by Salinda. It was also a male lion named Vuyela, according to Salinda.

The lion can be seen trying to tie the rope around a tree in an attempt to stop the safari from moving forward at one point in the footage. The video concludes with the lion catching the rope in its teeth as it continues to pursue the safari vehicle.

Following the video’s viral success, many viewers expressed their delight at the unexpected sight, while others expressed concerns about the tourists’ safety and security. According to First Post, they even accused the safari group of making a risky move.

Meanwhile, the tour company clarified in a follow-up post that the incident was purely coincidental and not part of the safari experience. They claimed that the lion grabbed the rope before the guide could go out and grab it. They also stated that the guide had acted in the scenario with both parties’ safety in mind, and that he did not incite the animal in any way in order to avoid a chase.