In this viral video, a black bear crashes a wedding while a guest calmly eats dinner.

Last weekend, an unexpected guest showed up at a Mexican couple’s wedding reception. After a visitor published a video of a black bear disrupting the couple’s meal on TikTok, it went popular on social media.

Angie Diaz posted the video to TikTok with the caption “A bear showed up during my cousin’s wedding,” and it has over 1.7 million views. The wedding took place at Nuevo León’s Chipinque Ecological Park, according to Diaz.

The video starts with the bear inspecting a dinner table, tossing chairs around, and sniffing several visitors. While the majority of the guests pound on pots and pans to frighten the bear away, one older guest can be seen eating his meal even as the enormous animal walks behind him before leaving the scene.

He was only looking for some food. During the incident, no one was hurt. Viewers reacted on TikTok after seeing the video, stating they were astounded by the uncommon sighting of a black bear. Some viewers praised the brave visitor for remaining calm and continuing dining despite a life-threatening circumstance.

A viewer inquired, “How are you all so calm?” “Plot twist: Bears aren’t as dangerous as the media portrays them,” commented another.

“It all started when the wedding was conducted in a forest, and we were aware that there were wild animals in the area, but we weren’t expecting the bear to crash,” says the bride “In a follow-up video, Diaz admitted.

Diaz believes the bear smelled the food at the party and wanted to see if it could grab some. When the bear approached the reception area, she stated the guests were urged to remain still because the hotel personnel was experienced to dealing with wild animals, according to Dlisted.

“When we first saw it, someone advised us, ‘Don’t move, don’t move!’ because it was clearly dangerous and life-threatening,” says the narrator “Diaz explained.

The animal was then escorted off the property and back into the woods. Diaz also mentioned that the day before the wedding, they were fortunate enough to observe a baby bear.