In this video, Texas cops drag a black man along the concrete.

A video obtained by a San Antonio TV station shows two Texas cops carrying a limp, bound Black guy down the street.

KSAT 12 obtained video of the incident on Tuesday, which appears to show San Antonio Police Detective David Pantoja and Officer Robert Ferguson dragging Joshua Coney by his handcuffed arms as Coney lies limp with his back to the ground.

For his role in the incident, Pantoja, a senior investigator, was suspended from duty for 20 days without pay. Coney was “unnecessarily dragged,” according to his suspension documentation, and he was denied medical aid after requesting it.

Although the video does not have sound, investigators say Coney was screaming during the incident, according to reporting by KSAT 12.

The two policemen were forced to drag Coney because he “made his body go limp,” according to Pantoja’s incident report. Coney “attempted to place both of his legs under the rear of my patrol vehicle to make it appear as though he had been driven over by the police vehicle,” according to him.

Pantoja also gave Coney a fictitious misdemeanor citation for failing to produce identification when requested, despite the fact that this is not a citable infraction, according to police records. The reason for Coney’s arrest was not immediately clear.

According to the detective’s suspension paperwork, “Detective Pantoja did not thoroughly understand the laws and ordinances which he was charged with enforcing when he issued the citation in question.” Since 1996, Pantoja has worked for the SAPD.

Pantoja’s suspension, which is already complete, commenced in July, six months after he dragged Comey. Officials confirmed that Ferguson received a six-day ban in connection with the Coney Island treatment.

One day after his suspension period began, Pantoja initially appealed his punishment, according to civil service commission records.

Pantoja complied with the department’s collective bargaining agreement, which states that if a suspension lasts longer than three days, the suspended party must serve the punishment while the case is being appealed. According to KSAT 12, records reveal that he eventually withdrew the appeal.

