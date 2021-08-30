In this video, Hurricane Ida creates a massive wall of violent sideways rain.

A massive wall of rain was captured on camera in New Orleans when Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.

Strong wind can be seen forcing precipitation in one direction, creating a wall of rain, in a video posted to Twitter by Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio in New Orleans.

“You guys… I have no idea what kind of magic this is, but it’s terrifying. Nowak included the hashtag #HurricaneIda in his tweet.

You, you, you, you, you, you, you, you, you, you I have no idea what kind of magic this is, but it’s terrifying. #HurricaneIda

Scott Alexander in the New Orleans Central Business District.

twitter.com/Yy51B2ECn3

August 29, 2021 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff Nowak)

“Ah yes,” tweeted Twitter user Matthew Chauvin in response to the video. The wind blows the rain sideways at such a fast rate that it forms a boundary layer on the building, forcing it to stick and produce a “wall of rain.”

Yes, it is correct. The wind blows the rain sideways at such a fast rate that a boundary layer forms on the building, forcing it to stick and form a “wall of rain.” https://t.co/drJmIyMKr1

30 August 2021 — Matthew Chauvin (@MattChauvin2)

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm at 11:55 a.m. CT on Sunday. In a Sunday update, the National Hurricane Center stated “life-threatening storm surge” and “wind damage” were likely in locations across Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center stated Monday morning that Ida had been downgraded to a tropical storm, but that catastrophic storm surge and powerful gusts were still forecast.

“Ida will continue to produce heavy rainfall across portions of southeast Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, and southwestern Alabama tonight through Tuesday morning, resulting in significant to life-threatening flash and urban flooding, as well as significant riverine flooding impacts,” according to the update.

“As Ida makes its way inland, significant flooding is expected in parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Central and Southern Appalachians, and the Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday.”

As Hurricane Ida made landfall in the Gulf Coast region, countless more photos and videos of the storm’s devastation were shared on social media.

WBRZ news in Baton Rouge’s Johnston von Springer uploaded a video on Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.