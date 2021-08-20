In this video, a woman watches her house being swept away by flash floods in North Carolina.

After North Carolina was pounded with severe rain and flash floods on Tuesday, a lady filmed her house being swept away by floodwaters.

Manna Ndeejay Lynn made a tape for the video service Storyful on August 17 in Canton, North Carolina, showing her home and car getting carried away after flash flooding ravaged the state.

Lynn sarcastically exclaimed, “Oh fantastic, and there’s my car,” in the 90-second tape as she filmed her house and vehicle being washed away by floodwaters, before later crying while standing on dry land.

Lynn’s home and automobile were swept away by floodwaters shortly after flash flooding slammed sections of North Carolina, including Haywood County, on Tuesday, wreaking havoc on the state as the leftovers of Tropical Depression Fred made landfall.

Several houses were wrecked and automobiles were hit by fallen trees in places affected by the leftovers of Fred on Tuesday, according to photos shared on social media, while roads were inundated and had to be closed across the state.

Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher said during a press conference on Thursday that the area has “homes that are completely damaged and off their foundations.” Mobile homes that have been relocated, as well as mobile home parks that have been completely demolished.”

Flooding has wreaked havoc across the state, and Allison Richmond, a spokesman for Haywood County Emergency Services, reported on Thursday evening that 17 individuals were missing in North Carolina as a result of the storm, down from more than 30 a day earlier.

Richmond also confirmed that two people had died as a result of the floods in the state, and that officials were working with the medical examiner to determine who they were.

On Wednesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the state, citing “nearly a foot of rain has fallen in some areas of Western North Carolina over the past three days, from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and the rains that preceded it, and record flooding is occurring.”

Cooper acknowledged that officials were looking for those who had gone missing, stating that “more than 250 responders from across the state” were involved in the search. This is a condensed version of the information.