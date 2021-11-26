In this video, a stray cat colony enjoys a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner.

The video of a group of stray cats receiving a home-cooked Thanksgiving feast has gone viral.

Courtney, who lives in Tuscon, Arizona and goes by the handle @poetssquarecats on social media, released the footage of Thanksgiving Day with the “semi-feral” cats she tends for. Her video was first shared on TikTok, where it earned just over 100 likes, but it quickly went viral on Reddit, where it received over 43,000 votes.

She put organic hen on elegant plates for the cats, along with cat-friendly vegetables, and served it to them outside.

“Kitties are eating a cat-safe meal of Cornish game hen (no skin, no bones, fully cooked white meat with no seasoning or butter), mashed potatoes (just potato, no butter milk, garlic, etc), pumpkin puree (just pumpkin, no pie spices or sugar), plain green beans, a sprinkling of Temptations cat treats, and Friskies turkey-flavored cat gravy,” she explained in a comment.

Courtney has been caring for the stray cats for for a year, having discovered them when she moved into a new home. She feeds them twice a day and ensures that their medical needs are satisfied.

“They are looked after and provided with warm shelter. There are a lot of cat toys and goodies. I can promise you that, in addition to receiving a cute Thanksgiving surprise, the kitties are well cared for “she penned

“We’ve adopted out a number of them, and the ones that are left are healthy, fixed, and spoiled beyond belief.”

Courtney told Reddit users that the cats had been spayed and neutered in an attempt to reduce the number of stray kittens. "When I first started, it was very overwhelming," she wrote.

“Many of them were pregnant, and two of them gave birth in my driveway while I was attempting to capture the remainder for spaying and neutering. Every time I thought I’d captured them all, a new tomcat appeared.

“In my region, we have a lot of great services, including a clinic that performs free spay and neuter for community cats. I was paying for the traps, food, and other supplies myself at first, but we built up a little following on Instagram, and that community has been AMAZING about keeping the traps, food, and other supplies. This is a condensed version of the information.