In this video, a Python is seen with a large bat protruding from its belly.

Snake catchers who rescued the animal uploaded a video of a python with a big bat poking out of its belly.

On the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, the “healthy” carpet python had slithered into a couple’s front yard. The owners sought help from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, who were available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Stuart McKenzie and Brendan West discovered a huge carpet python that had eaten a large bat overnight when they arrived.

In recent weeks, Queensland has had heavy rain, resulting in flash floods in several regions. The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia said that November was the wettest since records began in 1900. It received 72 millimeters of rain on average, which is more than double the national average.

Snakes have been forced to seek shelter due to the heavy rain. McKenzie remarked in the video that now that the sun has come out, so have the snakes. He explained, “They come out to collect some food.”

The team discovers a broken egg near the snake, but McKenzie believes it has nothing to do with the stuffed snake. He approaches the python to examine it and discovers a huge hard mass in its stomach. He says, “That’s almost breaking through the skin.” “I think it’s a bat…we think this snake ate a bat,” says the narrator. He continues, pointing to a hard mass beneath the snake’s skin: “That could be a piece of the wing. It’s projecting from the side in the right way. You can see how elastic a python’s skin is, but that’s dangerously near to breaking. To ensure that it does not go through, we must be really delicate when releasing him.” McKenzie hopes that after relocating and releasing the snake into a thicket, the python would curl up for a few days and digest the bat.

Carpet pythons are a huge snake species, with individuals typically reaching 10 feet in length. They can be found in woods, coastal heaths, parks, and suburban gardens across northern, eastern, and southern Australia. Although bites can cause lacerations, they are non-venomous and offer minimal risk to humans.

