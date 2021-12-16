In this terrifying Ring Doorbell footage, a woman is kidnapped in front of her home.

The horrifying moment when a woman was attacked and dragged away was captured on video by the Ring doorbell. An inquiry has been begun by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

On December 15, 2021, at about 7:20 a.m., Eastway Division officers responded to the 3700 block of Driftwood Drive in response to a Check the Welfare call for service.

Officers met with a householder who showed them the footage obtained earlier that morning by their Ring doorbell. The footage was taken on December 15, 2021, at around 3:00 a.m.

A person can be seen sprinting towards a door and twice banging on it before being beaten from behind in the footage.

The individual is then thrown to the ground, where they are repeatedly struck in the head and body before being dragged away. A parked car, which police suspect to be a silver Honda Fit, can also be seen on the road. The vehicle in the road was last seen going toward Albermarle Road, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The injuries received in the assault, according to police, require emergency medical attention. “It is a violent attack,” Police Captain Joel McNelly stated at a press briefing on Wednesday. “It’s critical that people see this and assist in identifying the individuals.” Looking at the footage, it appears that the perpetrator of this incident is a violent individual.

Homicide police are seeking any information that could lead to the identification or location of either party involved in this heinous crime. The suspect vehicle is thought to be a silver Honda Fit. The victim, according to detectives, had injuries that required rapid medical attention. pic.twitter.com/pOsYJbq0yC — December 15, 2021, CMPD News (@CMPD) “Homicide investigators are appealing for any information that may lead to identifying or locating either party in this violent confrontation,” the caption read. The suspect vehicle is thought to be a silver Honda Fit. The victim, according to detectives, had injuries that required rapid medical attention.

