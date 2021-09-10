In this state, Amazon could be barred from engaging in “stressful” labor practices.

The California Senate has completed a new measure that will do more to alleviate “stressful labor conditions,” and it has Amazon in its sights.

Assembly Bill 701, which will force warehouse operators in the state to give additional data on job metrics used to monitor employees and prohibit arbitrary punishments against workers, was passed by lawmakers on Wednesday. Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to say whether or not he would sign the bill into law, or whether or not he supports it.

Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the United States and one of the world’s most valuable firms, is one of the most potential targets for the new measure. Despite its size and affluence, Amazon has been chastised for its warehouse workers’ difficult working conditions. Amazon has fought attempts to create a union among warehouse workers vehemently, successfully suppressing a nationally publicized attempt in Alabama. After this setback, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the country’s largest labor organizations, has committed to make unionizing Amazon employees a major priority.

One of the most important elements of A.B. 701 is that it requires companies in California warehouses to report what quotas or metrics are utilized to track workers to government authorities and employees. Employees at Amazon have spoken about the high expectations of warehouse managers, who have been known to penalize workers for taking toilet breaks or other required breaks during work. According to the US Occupational Safety and Health Agency, this pressure to succeed has driven staff to the point of harming themselves in order to fulfill Amazon’s KPIs, and the corporation has a workplace injury rate double the national average (OSHA).

California’s Labor Commissioner would be in charge of enforcing AB 701’s provisions, and the law would allow the agency to demand data from the state’s Department of Industrial Relations. Statistics on employer-reported injury data, enforcement actions, and employers who commit fraud or wage theft against employees would be shared with the commissioner.

Amazon’s sanctions for warehouse workers taking required breaks would be abolished. Employees would also have the option of filing an appeal if they felt their rights are being abused at work.

Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, has previously stated that the company could do more for its employees. Other warehouse employers and trade organisations have criticized the regulation for being too broad. Brief News from Washington Newsday.