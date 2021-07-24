In this shopping quiz, can you detect the discount dupe between B&M and Next?

Finding a cheaper version of a more costly item is always a plus for many customers.

Some stores, such as Aldi and Home Bargains, have a reputation for selling things that are astonishingly identical to some of the most popular items on the market.

B&M is one of these stores, and it frequently has great prices on must-have items.

Customers at B&M were taken aback by a “wrong” new milk drink that “looked like soap.”

B&M has recently produced a number of products that seem identical to those sold by high-street department store Next.

Shoppers have complimented the knockoffs, often rushing to social media comments sections to share their discovery with friends and family.

When it comes to dupes, shoppers will often have to sacrifice quality or style, but you never know when you’ll find a winner. We all know that B&M isn’t one to make compromises.

Whether you’re a seasoned shopper looking for a great deal or prefer to window shop, we’re confident you won’t be able to figure out which product is the knockoff.

Do you think you’d be able to identify which one is worth more if you couldn’t see the business name or product price?

Check out our quiz to see how well you know your favorite high-street retailers.

You’ll have to make a guess as to whether the item is from Next… Is it from B&M, or is it something else? Put your knowledge to the test with this quiz.

If you can’t see the quiz, click here to go to a page where you may play along.