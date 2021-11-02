In this old Countdown footage, Carol Vorderman seems unrecognizable.

Carol Vorderman has shared a flashback video as she celebrates 39 years on television.

When she joined Channel 4’s Countdown in 1982, the 60-year-old Pride of Britain host soared to prominence.

The mother of two is likely most recognized for serving as the show’s statistician for 26 years.

She reflected on her experience on the show in a moving Instagram message today, and paid tribute to her late co-host Richard Whiteley.

A succession of excerpts from the inaugural episode of the much-loved show were included in the post.

Carol is introduced by a dashing Richard Whiteley, who describes her as “our important statistician,” a Cambridge graduate who “works in computers.”

Carol has a short but voluminous hairdo and is dressed in an oversized camel shirt in the video, and she looks virtually unrecognizable.

The description on the image read: “I first appeared on television with my lover Richard Whiteley on Countdown, the first ever show broadcast on the new channel Channel 4, 39 years ago today.

“I was 21 years old at the time. Until he died, we had 23 cheeky happy laughing years together. I still miss him because the clock stopped too soon.

“But I had no idea what was going on on that first show…none of us did….it was such a big thing back then.

“Only ITV, BBC1 and BBC2 were available. There was no satellite TV, no breakfast TV, and the broadcasting began at midday on three stations and concluded at 1030 after the news.

Instagram is a social media platform that allows “There was no Internet, barely a computer, no email, nothing. Life was simple but enjoyable.

“We were ecstatic for the first show in 1982. I had a regular work at the time, and Countdown was a bonus. We never expected it to extend longer than the 8 weeks it was scheduled for! I got paid £20 per show, which was a small fortune in my opinion.

“Richard and I put forth a lot of effort. Our “Countdowners” were a big hit (everyone who watched). We were all one family as far as we were concerned….all of us, presenters, crew, and Countdowners, were having a great time together.

“For decades, Countdown was the most popular show on Channel 4. Even though we were only on in the afternoons, we had 4/5 million viewers every day.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”