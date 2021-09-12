In this incredible video, football fans save a falling cat with an American flag.

While we’re used to seeing football players make impressive movements during games, the standout catch at the Miami Hurricanes’ recent home opener versus Appalachian State came from the spectators.

Instead of plucking the ball from the air, the bizarre scene saw a group of people use a flag to catch a falling cat. Yes, it’s true.

On Saturday, September 11, the black and white animal made its way into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and ended up dangling from the top deck during the first quarter of the game.

The scared cat can be seen clinging to the façade by one paw in a video recorded by Twitter user @ReakinHavoc.

The entire crowd is terrified when one man in an orange shirt leans down to try to reach the kitten in the footage, which can be viewed here.

When the cat can no longer hold on, it leaps into the audience below, which is waiting to catch it with an American flag as a net.

The entire stadium erupted in wild clapping and cheers as the animal bounced on the flag.

#CatsOfTwitter #cats #Cat #catsaved #savethecat #um #TheU #Miami #MiamiBeach #MiamiHurricanes pic.twitter.com/0N3Yoe1ROH pic.twitter.com/0N3Yoe1ROH

— September 11, 2021, @ReakinHavoc (@reakinhavoc)

“They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it, but they were scaring it downward,” Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami, told The Associated Press.

“It hung there with its two front paws for a short time, then one paw, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon.’”

Cromer and his wife are season ticket holders for the Miami Hurricanes, and they bring a flag to every game. They unhooked the flag from the railing and held it out for the cat to fall onto after they spotted the cat’s struggle from above.

“It hung there for a little bit with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s coming soon,’” he described the stressful moment.

The cat apparently rushed towards the student section, which was near to its landing location, and showed no symptoms of being injured. This is a condensed version of the information.