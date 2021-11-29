In this incredible simulation, scientists hurl stars at black holes to see what survives.

A new supercomputer simulation depicts what would happen if eight stars surrounding a supermassive black hole with a mass one million times that of the sun collided.

The simulation demonstrated how the black hole’s enormous gravitational effect would induce forces akin to those that drive the tides on Earth, compressing and bending the stars.

In a dramatic and destructive event known as a tidal disruption event, some of the orbiting stars are entirely torn by these tidal forces, pushed apart and stretched into a lengthy stream of gas.

After a close encounter with the black hole, luckier stars are only slightly disturbed, retaining some of their mass and eventually returning to their usual shapes. The mass of the stars in the simulation ranged from one-tenth to ten times that of our sun.

The researchers’ simulations, which included Taeho Ryu of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, are the first to combine actual star models with those demonstrating the physical repercussions of Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

Ryu is the primary author of a report published in The Astrophysical Journal that details the simulation and its conclusions.

The researchers discovered that the mass and density of the stars were the determining factors in whether they were destroyed or survived their encounter with a central black hole.

When it came to measuring the properties of the items in their simulation, the team didn’t stop there. They also tweaked the core black hole’s mass and the distance between it and the orbiting stars.

They next tried to figure out how modifying these properties affected the stars’ tidal disruption occurrences.

The simulation developed by Ryu and his team could aid astronomers and astrophysicists in better understanding events such as those observed in a dwarf galaxy 480 million light-years from Earth in 2017 by the 27 antennas that make up the Very Large Array observatory in the New Mexico desert.

Dillon Dong, an astronomer at the California Institute of Technology, and his colleagues discovered a quick and tremendous burst of radio energy that was as brilliant as one associated with an exploding star. This is a condensed version of the information.