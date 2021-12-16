In this horrifying video, a helicopter crashes onto a Louisiana highway.

On Tuesday afternoon, a pilot was killed in a helicopter crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, and video of the aftermath has began to circulate online.

The pilot, Joshua Hawley, was recognized by the St. Charles Parish Coroner, and the collision occurred on the I-10 at 12:30 p.m. on December 14.

Hawley worked for the Five-S Group, a Baton Rouge-based construction company, as a pilot, flying instructor, and fleet and technology manager. He was the only passenger and the father of three children, all under the age of eight.

The pilot was on his way to Lakefront Airport to pick up passengers, according to KHOU 11. Several thousand customers in the Kenner and Metairie areas lost power, and eastbound traffic was blocked down for several hours.

Cars are seen driving on the opposite side of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in footage posted to the WWLTV Youtube page. On the other side, smoke and fire can be seen as automobiles and trucks slowly pass by the helicopter wreckage.

According to KHOU 11, there was a lot of fog around the time of the crash on Tuesday. Pilot Ian Pereira spoke with them, emphasizing how tough it is for pilots to fly in these types of situations.

“When you’re in a plane or helicopter, your mind plays tricks on you when you’re in such situations and you can’t see,” he said.

“You begin to become spatially disoriented, and you must lean in and trust the instruments, which can be difficult when your brain is telling you something different.”

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is examining the collision in Louisiana. The wreckage of the helicopter was also collected and sent to an undisclosed location.

According to WBRZ-TV, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement on Wednesday expressing her sympathies and stating that Hawley was a former East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services employee.

“This afternoon, we learned of the unfortunate death of Joshua Hawley, a former Emergency Medical Services employee, in Tuesday’s helicopter crash on the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge,” the statement stated.

