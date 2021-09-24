In this hilarious viral video, a Wiener Dog buries into the mouth of a Bloodhound friend.

Every day, dog videos provide delight to the internet, and the latest one is thanks to TikTok, where one user filmed her Wiener dog licking the mouth of its Bloodhound pal.

Makayla Staats, @makaylastaats, posted the video on September 4 and it has now received over five million views and 700,000 likes.

Staats’ Dachshund was recorded in the video with its entire snout buried in the mouth of her bloodhound, appearing to lick the inside.

The bloodhound looked up and jumped away as the camera approached, while the wiener dog seemed perplexed.

Staats combined the video with an audio clip from TikTok, which features a small girl stating, “How horrible of you.”

She captioned the photo, “Owning a bloodhound and wiener dog be similar.”

With millions of views, individuals have flocked to the comments section, expressing everything from amusement to disgust at the whole experience.

One viewer remarked, “She’s almost in her eye.”

Another commented, “I have to tell, that is not something I have seen before.”

One user, who appeared to be disapproving, added, “And with that, my life-long love of dogs has come to an end.”

Dachshunds are considered to be exceptionally friendly canines who aren’t afraid to lick the mouths of other dogs, although this is supposed to be for a variety of reasons.

Dogs lick their mothers’ mouths as puppies to get them to vomit food into their mouths and give solid foods for them, according to Dog Discoveries. Although the video does not show a mother and puppy, experts believe the licking is merely an inclination in them.

Licking tongues is also thought to be a sign of demonstrating calm intent to a more dominant dog. The dog will kiss their mouth to show that it “understands the pecking order” and respects it as well. Because dachshunds are little dogs, they may exhibit aggressive behavior toward larger, more dominant canines.

