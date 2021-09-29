In this hilarious video, a 4-year-old girl runs up to Michael Myers and says, “I love him.”

Michael Myers, the terrifying masked killer from the Halloween series who gave viewers nightmares and shivers, has a brave fan in the form of a 4-year-old child who is completely enamored with him.

And when Aria Alvarado, a young girl from West Covina, California, saw her favorite figure at her birthday celebration, she couldn’t help herself. “I love him,” she exclaimed loudly to her mother as she raced to hug him.

Aria’s mother, Rose Alvarado, captured the girl’s adorable move and uploaded it on Twitter and TikTok. The video quickly went viral, with over 12 million people watching it.

Aria could be seen eagerly looking around for her beloved figure as Halloween music began to play in the background during her party. Michael Myers peered in from the side of a building, prompting her mother to ask her to look who had arrived. When Aria finally caught sight of him, the first thing she said was, “Michael Myers, I love you.” She then dashed towards him, arms held out, eager for a hug.

“We knew she liked him, but we were surprised by her reaction. Rose was described by The Washington News Day as stating, “Her reaction was so humorous, I decided I’d publish the small video online.”

When it came to choosing a theme for her birthday celebration, Rose had no reservations. Rose told Today, “She’s loved Halloween since she first saw The Nightmare Before Christmas.” “She adores horror films like Frankenweenie, Coraline, Corpse Bride, and, of course, Michael Myers’ Halloween,” she continued.

Rose had questioned her daughter how she would feel if Michael Myers paid her a visit on her birthday while planning the celebration. The girl was ecstatic about the idea. Aria’s father then decided to intervene, donning a blue jumpsuit and a white ski mask to keep his daughter happy.

Many people shared the video on social media, commenting on how amused they were by the small girl’s simple reaction. While some viewers were dubious of how young children were permitted to watch horror movies, others were not.

“I don’t like horror movies as an adult, so why do you want to see another person die?” “I know you say it’s just a movie, but this is how people come up with their crazy ideas,” one spectator wrote on Twitter.

“None of my children have ever seen a scary movie or been exposed to terrifying characters. Brief News from Washington Newsday.