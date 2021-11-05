In this heartwarming video, a woman finds a kitten dumped in a Walmart parking lot and adopts him.

The moving moment a fearful young cat was saved by a kind-hearted Samaritan was captured in a TikTok video.

Since it was first published to the platform in late October, the video has been viewed 5.1 million times.

“Worker told me this #kitten was thrown in the #Walmart parking lot,” the uploader captioned the video, which begins with the disturbing scene of a little black and white cat alone in a big superstore. Kitty is often snooping around the Garden Center. It was impossible for me to leave it there. #fyp.” When the kitten recognizes her and produces a barely audible “meow,” the rescuer, who is thought to be a woman named Annie from Ohio, is heard saying, “Ooh, come here, honey.” The young kitten, who has now been given the name Wally, then begins to sweetly run in circles while chasing its tail, with the uploader smiling and screaming “get it” and “Oh honey.” Before the clip cuts to the piebald puss being placed inside a little cardboard box, she says, “I’ve always dreamed about this day.”

“Ok, so I’ve located a box,” the kitty’s owner stated as he described what had happened. Although she can clearly get out of it here, I have discovered a can of kitten food for which I will pay.

The woman stroked the kitty and remarked, “She’s extremely terrified,” as the cat hungrily wolfed down the food in the box.

The tiny kitten sits comfortably on its rescuer's shoulder in the following photo, who updates: "We're purring [meaning the cat]and we're still really afraid." The final moment of the 67-second clip is shot from inside a car, with the rescued sitting inside a specially purchased cat carrier as the two of them "go home." Annie has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment on the short video, which has produced a slew of new movies updating fans eager to hear more about the adorable kitty's growth.

