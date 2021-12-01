In this heartbreaking video, a leatherback turtle dangles from a fishing hook.

One conservation group is outraged after a TikTok video depicting a leatherback turtle swinging from a fishing wire on a boat was viewed 4.6 million times.

A big leatherback turtle is seen aboard a fishing boat in a video submitted by the user alonesomewhale. It is propelled into the air by its flipper before being pushed by one of the passengers. The turtle is released by swinging out over the edge of the boat. It appears to land in the water and swim away.

The group tweeted, “4.6 million views on TikTok,” referring to the video being presented as a rescue with music to fit that story. “For social media ‘likes,’ the egotistical human race is documenting the ocean’s death.” Leatherback sea turtles are the world’s largest turtles, reaching up to 6 feet long and weighing up to 2,000 pounds. They have the potential to live to be over 50 years old.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List now lists them as vulnerable, and their population is declining. Habitat loss due to coastal development, marine pollution, infections, and climate change are the most serious challenges to the species. They are also harmed by the fishing industry, as they are caught as bycatch and swallow or become tangled in fishing gear.

The turtle in the TikTok video is thought to be a commercial fishing bycatch. The Washington Newsday quoted a spokeswoman for the Blue Planet Society as saying: “This is a critically endangered species that is heavily protected. If they were truly concerned about the animal’s welfare, they would use a sling or, at the very least, make one out of a net.

"Animal abuse is dangling that much weight from one flipper, and the turtle is likely to have suffered serious damage as a result. Animal abuse for entertainment's popularity and normalization on social media has surely resulted in.