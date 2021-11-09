In this beautiful Christmas film, Lush reveals the Snow Fairy.

Lush is known for its signature Christmas aromas, and this year they’ve gone even farther.

They’ve created a lovely cartoon that tells the story of Aki and the Snow Fairy.

Although it just lasts a minute, the gorgeous animation immediately reminded me of Studio Ghibli’s work.

It’s adorable, and it finally gives a face to everyone’s favorite Christmas aroma (although I must say that I prefer Yog Nog).

FeralChild, who led a team of artists to bring the Snow Fairy to life, teamed up with Lush to create the Snow Fairy.

The animation is only a few minutes long, but it captures the spirit of Christmas and reminds me a lot of the Nutcracker.

The cauldron, with its hot swirl of pink, perfectly portrays the atmosphere of Snow Fairy, especially if you’ve ever visited Lush’s largest store in Europe’s Christmas floor (which is in Liverpool).

Snow Fairy’s candy-floss sweetness can practically be smelled, and it managed to evoke a sense of nostalgia in me.

Lush has a large Snow Fairy collection, and if you’ve signed up with ASOS Premier Delivery, there are certain options that might be more appealing.

Lush and ASOS have collaborated to bring you a limited-edition variety of products, including a bath bomb pair with the ASOS exclusive White Noise and the seasonal favorite Snow Fairy.

The special set can be purchased for £10 here.

You don’t have to lose out on the Christmas deliciousness if you don’t like bath bombs or don’t have access to one.

ASOS is selling a package of three shower gels, including the classic Snow Fairy, Good Karma, and Yog Nog, which is my personal favorite (which has a lovely caramel scent to it).

Now is the time to stock up on the limited edition items; the package of three gels is also ideal if you’re planning any international travel; the Christmas scents are available in 100g bottles, so you can pack them in your carry-on luggage.

The set may be purchased here.

What were your thoughts on the cute Christmas animation? Let us know in the comments or on @TheReviews Club on Twitter.