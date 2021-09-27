In this adorable viral video, Alaskan bears prepare for hibernation.

In a cute video released last week, two brown bear brothers from the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center demonstrated their napping talents. The two beautiful bears were “synchronized napping” while they both dropped to the ground for a little snooze, according to the Conservation Center.

The brothers’ lovely video was shared on the AWCC’s Facebook page and has received over 92,000 views. Joe Boxer, a 17-year-old brother, and Patron, a 17-year-old sister, have lived at the conservation center since 2004.

JB and Patron arrived at the AWCC after their mother was killed by a man when she entered his backyard and killed a moose calf, according to the AWCC website. The man was terrified that the mother bear might attack his dog, and it is allowed to kill a bear in self-defense or to protect property. He had no idea, however, that she had taken her cubs with her.

The AWCC website stated, “Once he observed the two cubs, he called the area wildlife biologist to tell him of the situation.” “The biologist, a former gymnast, bravely climbed to the top of the slender tree where the cubs were hiding.”

JB, the male cub, was captured and placed in an adjacent fishing net by the researcher, but Patron was much larger and more violent. The biologist supervised the sibling brown bears after sedating the youngster and brought them to their new home at the AWCC, where they’ve thrived since.

Although the cubs have grown into enormous bears, the AWCC reports that they still enjoy roughhousing in their refuge. JB and Patron approach one other in a lush green backdrop before synchronizing laying over onto their sides for a deep nap in the video that has everyone smiling.

It only takes a few seconds of squirming until they pass out, which some speculate is their method of preparing for the impending hibernation. In October, these brown bears begin their five- to six-month slumber. The bear’s heart rate and body temperature decline during this time, but they may always be readily roused if necessary.

The AWCC’s Social department shot the video. This is a condensed version of the information.