In this adorable video, Mama Bear teaches Cub how to enjoy a playground slide.

After a mother bear and her youngster were both seen on video playing on the slides at an elementary school in Asheville, North Carolina, students will have to share their playground.

Since September 21, the video, which was shared to Betsie Stockslager Emry’s Facebook page, has received 6,600 views.

In the video commentary, Emry wrote, “I LOVE how the mama glides down the slide and swiftly sprints to the smaller slideâ€”only to BEAR HUG the little one as they make it to the bottom.”

The pair can be seen climbing up the playset’s stairs before the mother bear falls down one of the three slides, eliciting shouts and laughing from onlookers. The bear dashes over to a smaller slide and waits at the bottom for her baby.

“You’ve got this, honey! It’s a smaller version. In the background, one spectator narrated, “You can do it!”

Before wrestling on the ground, the cub slipped down the smaller slide into its mother’s clutches.

The video was uploaded on the Isaac Dickson Elementary School Facebook page, and parents were reassured that their children were safe and secure inside.

The school’s post stated, “There was a brief playground takeover this afternoon while teachers were departing for the day.”

The black bear is the only bear species found in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. These omnivores come in a variety of colors, but bears in North Carolina are mainly black with a brown muzzle. A chest blaze is a white patch on their chest that they may get on occasion.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission noted, “Bears like broad areas of deserted woodland or swampland with deep cover.” “Recent study has revealed that bears are far more resilient to habitat changes than previously anticipated, and some bears have adapted to live near developed areas,” says the author.

