In this adorable video, a baby elephant takes its first steps with the assistance of its mother.

A video has been captured of a young elephant being born in the wild and taking its first steps. A herd of elephants crowds on a road in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, until a little pachyderm emerges, seeming a little unsteady on its feet.

Fabrice Invernizzi, who was visiting Kruger National Park with his girlfriend Angélique Piccinelli, caught the film.

“A herd of elephants blocked the trail around 5 p.m., according to Invernizzi of The Washington Newsday. ” We came to a halt to observe them; they were apprehensive. We assumed it was a wounded elephant at first. We lingered for a while to see them from a safe distance. After a while, the woman returned to the track with her kid, and we understood it was a birth. Blood was visible on his back leg.

Other members of the herd are shown caring for the newborn elephant, assisting it when it stumbles and scooping it up when it falls on its side.

“We were astounded to witness how much love the people lavished on the child, but even more so when the mother recovered the placenta and flogged herself with it. I’m not sure, but it appears she gave the infant a chunk of placenta to eat “According to Invernizzi.

The mother assists the elephant with her trunk and leg as it becomes more secure, urging it to walk on its own.

Piccinelli felt the goosebumps, according to Invernizzi, and he had to stop filming at one point to cry: “We had never seen such a natural phenomenon,” he added.

Before the Kruger Park gates closed at 6.30 p.m., the tour party had to leave the elephant herd.

Since culling tactics were ceased in the mid-1990s, the population of elephants in Kruger National Park has expanded dramatically during the following 20 years. According to research published earlier this year, the park had only 10 elephants at the turn of the century, but by 2015 it had grown to a population of over 17,000 elephants.

