In these photos, the Anfield stadium extension is starting to take shape.

The extension of Anfield stadium is moving forward, with new photographs revealing the latest progress made on the project.

The ceremonial ground breaking took place at the end of September, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp receiving a hard helmet and spade.

The club received full planning permission from the city council in June, and preparation work for the Anfield Road expansion began in July.

The reconstruction of the Anfield Road stand, which will raise the stadium’s overall capacity by 7,000 to 61,000 seats, has been ongoing since the end of September.

The expansion was expected to cost £60 million and be completed in time for the start of the Premier League season in 23/24.

The work will be done by redeveloping the lower tier of the stand and adding a new upper deck.

The steel backbone of the new stand is beginning to take shape around the rear of the existing building, indicating the extent to which the Stanley Park side of the stadium will expand.

Other images show a crane rising over the current Anfield Road end, erecting the new stand’s framework.

The construction will have no impact on the number of fans who visit the stadium throughout the season.

The current Anfield Road addition is the second time Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool FC, has expanded the stadium, which has become one of the city’s most important monuments during the last 137 years.

The Main Stand was refurbished in 2016 as part of a significant redevelopment, increasing Anfield’s capacity by 8,500 to 54,000.

In October, a Liverpool FC official stated that the new Anfield Road development will offer “400 additional jobs,” many of which will be filled by local residents.

“An independent assessment issued in 2019 revealed that our matchdays contribute about £500 million in GVA to the local economy and sustain over 5,000 local jobs,” a Liverpool FC representative said.

“The increase of 8,500 people was made possible by the extension of our Main Stand.”

