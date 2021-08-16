In the zoo, a man carries a massive 22-foot-long snake on his shoulder.

A video of a man going about in a zoo with a gigantic 22-foot-long snake on his shoulder has gone viral on social media.

Jay Brewer, a zookeeper, posted a video on Instagram showing him transporting a massive yellow-tinted snake from one chamber to another.

“When no one is available to assist in the movement of a 22-foot, 250-pound snake. You do it yourself the old fashioned way,” he captioned the video, which has received over 20 million views to date.

Several others expressed their surprise and worry in the post’s comments section.

“Wow, gorgeous yet lethal!!! Brave man!” a single person wrote

“I can’t get enough of it!!! This is fantastic!!!” Another Instagram user commented.

Some speculated that the snake was enjoying a “fun ride.”

A commentator wrote, “She seems like a curious youngster, what a delightful ride.”

“Wow, that’s incredible, buddy!! Another user commented, “The way that snake is being dragged about.”

Another user noted, “It feels remarkably tranquil on this jaunt.”

The snake’s species, however, was unknown.

Brewer’s Instagram account has over 4 million followers, and his feed is full of photos and videos of reptiles including snakes and crocodiles.

He uploaded an amazing video of a Rainbow Reticulated Python in June.

He captioned the video, which showed the snake laying in a box, “Wow, a picture communicates a thousand words, but how much does a video like this say?”

Over 57 million people have watched the video.

In the same month, he shared another viral video in which he was attacked in the face by a large snake.

“She figured out who I was. He captioned the video, “I take a risk so I can get the babies in the incubator where it’s safe… in this situation, I had to take one for the team.”