In the year 2020, the most popular baby names in North West England will be.

Choosing a name for your child is an important but often difficult undertaking.

Many parents take a long time to come up with or agree on the ideal name for their child, especially if they want something different.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 613,936 infants in England and Wales were given 62,691 different names in 2020.

Overall, the names Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular in England and Wales. There were 36 Olivers out of 2592 babies born in Liverpool, 29 Olivers out of 1505 babies born on the Wirral, 30 Olivers out of 1215 babies born in Sefton, 18 Olivers out of 918 babies born in Knowsley, and 12 Olivers out of 899 babies born in St Helens.

There were 31 Olivias out of 2591 babies born in Liverpool, 11 Olivias out of 1453 babies born in Wirral, 20 Olivias out of 1190 babies born in Sefton, 11 Olivias out of 889 babies born in Knowsley, and 9 Olivias out of 923 babies born in St Helens.

Despite the fact that Olivia was the most popular girl’s name in the North West, the region also had a top boy’s name.

Muhammad2. Oliver3. Noah4. George5. Harry6. Leo7. Arthur8. Thomas9. Jack10. Theo are the most popular baby boy names in the North West.

Olivia2. Amelia3. Ava4. Isla5. Ivy6. Rosie7. Isabella8. Grace9. Lily10. Willow are the most popular baby girl names in the North West.

The ONS also discovered that moms over 35 chose more traditional names, whereas younger mothers preferred more modern and shorter names.

