In the worst-case scenario for the recent heat wave, temperatures in the Pacific Northwest might reach 111 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Weather Service warned that temperatures in sections of western Oregon might reach 111 degrees in a “worst-case scenario” during the latest heat wave that began Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Temperatures are expected to reach above 100 degrees Fahrenheit for three days, with a high of nearly 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday. On Wednesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a state of emergency that will last until August 20. Temperatures are forecast to decrease over the weekend, according to the weather service.

Hundreds of people died in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia in June when temperatures in the Pacific Northwest reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

Finally, I’d want to make an essential point.

Another heat wave is on the way, with temperatures in the triple digits expected to begin as early as today.

I’ve proclaimed a state of emergency in Oregon until August 20th in order to ensure that resources are available to keep Oregonians safe and healthy during the heat.

August 11, 2021 — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown)

“We frequently hear people say things like, ‘Who cares if it’s 106 or 108?’ This is how hot it is in Arizona all of the time.’ “Folks in Arizona have air conditioning, but a lot of people in the Pacific Northwest don’t,” meteorologist Tyler Kranz explained. “It’s impossible to compare us to the desert Southwest.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

If the late-June heat wave hadn’t already done so, the forecasted, eye-popping statistics for the latest heat wave would have broken some all-time records, Kranz said. With temperatures in the mid-90s, Seattle will be cooler than Portland, but it still has a chance to set records, and many people there, like in Oregon, do not have air conditioning.

The governor of Oregon launched an emergency operations center, citing the possibility of power outages and traffic disruptions. Cities and counties are establishing cooling centers and misting stations in public buildings, extending library hours, and canceling bus fares for individuals going to cooling centers. Callers to a statewide help line will be sent to the nearest cooling shelter and given safety recommendations.

On Wednesday, Portland emergency officials sent a text message to all landlines in their system, as well as those who had opted for public alerts on their cellphones. This is a condensed version of the information.