In the World Cup, Jimmy Greaves had a terrible encounter with a stray dog.

During a World Cup match, former player Jimmy Greaves had an unfortunate encounter with a dog that ran onto the pitch.

The football legend went on to represent England in the 1962 World Cup, when he received more than he bargained for on the field.

Before his death, he told FIFA about how he dropped down on his hands and knees and called the game over.

Jimmy, who died on Sunday at the age of 81, was given the runaround by the pitch invader during England’s World Cup quarter-final match against Brazil.

In 1957, he made his professional debut for Chelsea, before joining Tottenham Hotspurs in December 1961.

A black dog jumped onto the pitch and dashed past England goalie Ron Springett, as fans may recall.

Jimmy took matters into his own hands and managed to capture the dog in order to finish the game, but he quickly regretted his decision.

“The referee had stopped the game and no one could get a hold of this dog,” Jimmy explained to FIFA.

“Being a dog lover, I got down on my hands and knees and called it over.

“I picked up the dog and cuddled him after hearing a huge cheer. But he peed all over my shirt while I cuddled him!

“Back then, you didn’t change your strips; you only had one shirt, so I had to mess with it.”

“I smelled so nasty, it was horrible.” But at the very least, the Brazilian defenders avoided me!”

After a 3-1 triumph over England, Brazil successfully defended their World Cup championship for the second year in a row.

After winning the hearts of the people, the dog was taken to Brazil and raffled off among the triumphant Brazilian team.

Mané Garrincha, the tournament’s most valuable player, won the draw and called the dog Bi, short for “bicampeonato,” a reference to Brazil’s second consecutive world championship.

The dog was transferred to Garrincha’s hometown of Pau Grande, where he would spend the rest of his days with the athletic legend.

Following the announcement on Sunday, fans have paid respect to Jimmy, praising his football abilities.

