In the Waukesha Christmas Parade, a car plows into the crowd, killing five people and injuring 40 others.

Updated at 1:41 a.m. ET on November 22 – At least five people have been confirmed dead, with more than 40 injured, after an SUV plowed into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

According to Police Chief Daniel P. Thompson, a red SUV plowed into a line of marchers at the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, killing at least one person and wounding more than 20 others.

According to MSNBC, 11 adults and 12 children have been admitted to the hospital.

Some of those who were hurt during the parade were sent to local hospitals. Others were taken by family members, according to Thompson.

The SUV was seen rushing past band members on video recorded during the incident. Seconds afterwards, police officers can be seen sprinting toward the yelling paradegoers.

After the truck went through the parade, Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis, Wisconsin, alderman, claimed he heard a tremendous bang and observed at least 10 people, both children and adults, lying on the ground.

“We just heard thunderous screams and cries from the crowd, from the paradegoers. And people began to flee, crying with tears in their eyes,” Tenorio told the Associated Press. “It all happened so quickly.” It was quite frightening.” Ocean Lantana, who was at the procession with family members, said the SUV’s driver fired rounds out the window while driving through the crowd.

“Right in front of my family, this man drives through the parade, firing out the window and hitting as many people as he can.” In a tweet, Lantana said, “He ran over several elderly women who were dancing in the parade, as well as many others.”

Following the incident, the suspect’s vehicle was recovered. A person of interest has also been investigated by the police. Thompson did not disclose whether the suspect had already been apprehended.

The Waukesha Police Department has issued a warning to residents to stay away from the downtown area. They also announced the opening of a facility for family reunion.

The Waukesha school district has canceled classes for Monday.