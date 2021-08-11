In the waters off Scotland, a man takes photos of an unique shark while swimming alongside it.

Craig Nisbet captured the incredible moment in the waters near Village Bay on the Outer Hebrides island of Hirta.

The 42-year-old reportedly got his snorkeling gear and camera and dove in to photograph the 6.5-foot shark as soon as he spotted its fin from the shore, according to the Daily Record.

Craig claimed he was unconcerned about basking sharks since they only eat plankton, which they filter out of the water by swimming slowly back and forth with their mouths open.

Sharks swim from the waters off West Africa to the west coast of Scotland, where they congregate to breed.

They can grow to be nearly 40 feet long, second only to whale sharks in terms of size.

“There were a few boats in the harbor, and we observed guests observing something in the water, and then we spotted the shark fin,” Craig, a seabird and marine ranger with the National Trust for Scotland, said.

“I opted to get in the water since I knew I could arrange myself in such a way that I wouldn’t disturb or distress it.

“Being in the water so close to it was exciting rather than terrifying.

“It was my first time in the water with one, so it was a thrilling experience for me.

“It demonstrated some pretty amazing behavior that you can’t see from above the water when you observe them.

“The water was cloudy with plankton, so when its mouth is open, it filters the zooplankton out of the water and swallows it when it closes.

“It was incredible to witness; I had never witnessed the feeding procedure before.

“It had an inverted snout, which indicates that it was a baby shark, maybe less than a year old.

“I returned to shore, speechless at what I’d just witnessed.

“I cleaned my camera and downloaded my photos and video, and I was really pleased with the results.

“Seeing a baby shark is really rare, but this is the second one we’ve seen here this year, demonstrating how reliant they are.”

