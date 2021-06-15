In the wake of worries of genocide in Xinjiang, a slave trader comparison has been made for businesses working with the region.

MPs heard that businesses operating in Xinjiang are “no better” than “slave dealers of the 18th century,” amid accusations of genocide and crimes against humanity leveled against China.

Given the persecution of the Uighur Muslim minority in the autonomous area in north-west China, Conservative former trade minister Sir Edward Leigh urged the UK government to “name and shame” such companies and persuade them to shift their imports and exports to China.

MPs supported a non-binding House of Commons motion in April declaring that the Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang are “victims of crimes against humanity and genocide.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, gained an urgent question in the House of Commons on Monday, raising concerns over attempts to “intimidate and harass” Uighur exiles in connection with a tribunal probing China’s claimed genocide.

Relatives and acquaintances of people who testified before the independent tribunal in London, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, have been “paraded” in front of Chinese television cameras “under duress” and forced to disparage the evidence provided, according to Labour.

“We are alarmed by reports of attempts to intimidate persons appearing at the recent proceedings of the Uighur tribunal,” Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams told MPs. Any attempt by China to stifle its critics is unnecessary and inappropriate, as we have previously stated.”

“I suspect the Chinese government doesn’t give a damn about what we say in this chamber, but they do care about what British businesses are doing, and if British businesses withdraw as a result of human rights violations, there are plenty of other friendly countries like India that can do anything China can do,” Sir Edward (Gainsborough) continued.

“So, what has the minister done to summon these companies, to identify and disgrace them, and to tell them that their imports and exports should be directed to China? These folks are no better than the 18th-century Bristol slave dealers who built their fortunes on the backs of misery.”

"We're providing firms with the guidance they need to understand the moral, reputational, legal, and economic hazards of conducting business," Mr Adams responded.