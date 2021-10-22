In the wake of the US reversal, Taiwan vows to ‘defend itself.’ Here’s how much stronger China is.

In the wake of a swift U.S. reversal on an apparent vow to defend the self-governing island and warnings from mainland China, which claims it as part of the People’s Republic, Taiwan has indicated it will convey its desire to defend itself.

President Joe Biden sparked outrage during a town hall meeting on Thursday evening when he appeared to confirm that he had pledged to protect Taiwan in the event of an attack, presumably from China, where President Xi Jinping has vowed to reintegrate the rival government through diplomacy or force if necessary.

Biden doubled down when CNN anchor Anderson Cooper asked whether he was “indicating that the US will come to Taiwan’s protection” after the president said so in response to a prior question.

He answered, “Yes, we have a commitment to accomplish that.”

Such a pledge would put an end to decades of strategic ambiguity, in which the US has neither affirmed nor denied its willingness to support Taipei in its fight against Beijing. Shortly after, a White House spokesman walked back Biden’s remarks, saying that the administration’s view had not changed since 1979, when the US established diplomatic relations with China and downgraded ties with Taiwan to an informal partnership.

The Taiwan Relations Act governs the United States’ defense connection with Taiwan, according to the spokeswoman. “We will uphold our obligations under the act, continue to defend Taiwan’s self-defense, and reject any unilateral alterations to the status quo,” he said. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-office wen’s then responded.

“The US government has constantly proved its rock-solid support for Taiwan through concrete steps since President Biden took office,” spokeswoman Xavier Chang told The Washington Newsday. “Taiwan’s consistent position is that when we have support, we do not succumb to pressure or behave rashly.” “Taiwan will continue to collaborate with like-minded countries to be a force for good and contribute to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region,” he added. While both Taipei and Washington have emphasized the importance of Taiwan’s ability to defend itself, Beijing’s might has steadily grown over time.

