In the wake of the third dose authorization, the CDC has refused to change the definition of “fully vaccinated.”

Despite suggesting a COVID booster dose for older Americans and vulnerable populations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will not revise its definition of fully vaccinated, according to the organization’s director.

On Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky debated with the agency’s vaccine advisory group before deciding to give a third COVID dose to adults 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and those with specific underlying diseases.

“At this time, we are not modifying the definition of completely vaccinated. Before we amend that definition, I think we need more experience with our third shot and more folks eligible or recommended to receive it,” Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

“As for a similar procedure, I certainly don’t want to speak for the FDA or what their advisory panel will do, but we aim to have several advisory committees at the CDC to assess many upcoming choices, including Moderna and J&J as well as pediatric vaccination,” she added.