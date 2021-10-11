In the wake of the suicide investigations, UNC will launch a campus-wide mental health campaign.

As the school investigates a probable suicide and a suicide attempt that occurred over the weekend, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) plans to begin a campus-wide mental health campaign in the coming weeks.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced in a letter to the school community that the institution would start the Heels Care Network to “promote and support mental health awareness.”

“Check in on your coworkers and students to see how they’re doing. Please let us know if you have any concerns about someone “In his Sunday letter, Guskiewicz stated. “We’ll have a reporting tool as part of the Heels Care Network for you to share information about someone you think needs help. More information on the Heels Care Network and the mental health symposium will be available soon.” When contacted by The Washington Newsday, UNC declined to share any additional information about the initiative.

The chancellor made the declaration after police logs revealed that a student was found dead in a residence hall on Saturday morning and that campus officials got another contact regarding an attempted suicide early the next day.

“Today, on World Mental Health Day, we are taking a moment to acknowledge and reflect on the seriousness of mental illness and the challenges we face as we wrestle with the stress and pressures of our world today,” Guskiewicz wrote, referring to Saturday’s incident as well as another student death in the previous month.

“We are in the midst of a mental health crisis on our campus and across the country,” he continued, “and we are aware that college-aged students are at a greater risk of suicide.”

Classes will be postponed on Tuesday for a “Wellness Day,” and the school will meet for a mental health summit later in October, according to the chancellor.

Guskiewicz advised students to check in with one another on Tuesday instead of going to class and “ask them, ‘honestly, how are you doing?'”

According to local media reports, some UNC students plan to protest the university’s response to the situation on Wednesday.

Parents will hold an on-campus rally on Thursday to support students and raise awareness about suicide, which is the second biggest cause of death among those aged 10 to 34. This is a condensed version of the information.