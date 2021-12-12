In the wake of the Oxford High School shooting lawsuits, the school district has been ordered to preserve electronic evidence.

The Oxford Community Schools district has been ordered to preserve all electronic evidence related to last week’s shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan by a district judge. Following the incident, several significant lawsuits have been filed.

According to the Detroit Free Press, U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg granted the order late Friday after lawyers claimed the district was destroying evidence related to the horrific shooting.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, fatally shot four pupils and injured numerous more on November 30. The adolescent has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Detroit Free Press, lawyer Nora Hanna stated in a Friday filing, “Not only did defendants fail to take essential efforts to preserve the evidence, but they wilfully destructed the evidence by deleting the webpages and social media accounts.” “Defendants cannot continue to blindside plaintiffs by requiring them to look for material that is being deleted or altered.” Riley Franz, 17, and Bella Franz, 14, are Oxford students who Hanna is representing. Riley was shot in the neck while exiting a bathroom with her sister Bella, who saw the attack.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed two $100 million lawsuits against the school district on Thursday.

On Friday, lawyers alleged that significant social media evidence, including a LinkedIn page of one of the defendants named in the complaint, had gone missing or had been destroyed.

Timothy J. Mullins, an Oxford school attorney, disputed the charges and stated that the school district has been cooperating with authorities in the matter.

"It's a fabrication. It's revolting "According to the Detroit Free Press, Mullins said "People believe the school district is concealing information. Is this true? The prosecutor has been given all we have. We've given them all they've asked for." The person who created the LinkedIn profile, according to Mullins, hasn't worked for the school district in over a year. "This man has been slandered," he continued. "I've urged Fieger to drop him from the case, but he refuses." The complaints allege that counselors, instructors, and school officials failed to safeguard Oxford High School students, and thus "violated the civil rights of the Oxford High School students who were maimed and killed during this slaughter," Fieger stated at a press conference on Thursday.