In the wake of the Omicron outbreak, the CDC has ordered airlines to turn over passenger lists from African flights.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a directive this week requiring all airlines operating in the United States to provide passenger information for anyone who has recently visited one of the eight African nations covered under President Joe Biden’s travel ban.

The CDC’s order came less than a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) designated Omicron, a novel coronavirus variety, as a “variant of concern.” On November 24, South African health officials notified the WHO of the variant’s development in the region.

Following the WHO’s classification, Biden ordered a travel ban on November 26 for those from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe who want to visit the United States. The prohibition took effect on Monday morning.

The CDC’s latest directive, dated Tuesday, required “all airlines and aircraft operators operating passenger flights to the United States” to share certain passenger information with the CDC if at least one passenger had been in one of the eight countries affected by the travel ban in the two weeks prior to boarding the plane.

The CDC’s instruction asked passengers to provide their names and residences, as well as the times of their departures and arrivals and contact information.