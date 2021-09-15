The Washington Newsday
Police are trying to stop 'beaning'

In the wake of the new TikTok fad, stores have been advised not to sell beans to teenagers.

0
By on News

In the wake of the new TikTok fad, stores have been advised not to sell beans to teenagers.

Following footage of people throwing baked bean cans onto doorsteps as part of a new TikTok fad, police have advised businesses to cease selling baked beans to children.

Under the hashtag #beanbandits, videos of children emptying baked bean cans onto doorsteps, driveways, and automobiles have appeared on the social media site, according to the Mirror.

West Yorkshire Police has now issued a warning to shopkeepers in the area, warning them to be wary of adolescents buying large quantities of canned beans in fear of “beaning.”

Buses are being impacted by a “perfect storm,” with routes around Liverpool being canceled.

“It has come to the attention of the police that a new fad known as ‘beaning’ has begun by gangs of youths,” PCSO Michelle Owens stated in a statement.

“This involves young people hurling the contents of a can of beans over properties, similar to the egg-throwing trend.

“If you work in a store, please be careful of teenagers purchasing big quantities of canned beans; if you have youngsters living at home, please be aware if you notice them removing canned beans from the family home.”

After the community of Wonersh was terrorized by so-called bean bandits, Surrey police launched an appeal last month.

Four empty cans can be seen thrown by a threshold covered with small orange beans in one photograph.

Another depicts a grey car with sauce dripping down the driver’s window, producing an unattractive orange smudge on the window.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.