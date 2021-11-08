In the wake of the Mosley controversy, universities must ‘examine ethical and reputational risks,’ according to the ministry.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding gifts from the Mosley fortune, the universities minister has stated that institutions should “consider ethical and reputational concerns” when accepting donations.

Michelle Donelan said colleges should take into account the opinions of “relevant” student and staff groups, but that this should not prevent them from collaborating with “legitimate philanthropic organizations.”

Her remarks come after an Oxford professor criticized his university for accepting funds from the Mosley family.

“When accepting gifts, colleges should consider ethical and reputational issues, as well as the views of any relevant student and staff communities,” Ms Donelan told The Telegraph.

“Working with reputable charitable organizations that are able to contribute cash to promote academic research and a high-quality student experience should not be a barrier.”

According to the Telegraph, the Mosley family has given the University of Oxford’s St Peter’s College and Lady Margaret Hall (LMH) more than £12 million since 2017.

Imperial College London received about £2.5 million, while University College London (UCL) received £500,000, according to the newspaper.

According to The Telegraph, the donations were made by the Alexander Mosley Charitable Trust (AMCT), which was established by motor racing entrepreneur Max Mosley as a result of an inheritance he inherited from his father, Sir Oswald Mosley, who was the leader of the British Union of Fascists.

Professor Lawrence Goldman, a history emeritus fellow at St Peter’s, has accused Oxford of “complete moral failure” and told Sky News yesterday (Sunday) that colleges should not accept “tainted and filthy money.”

“I believe these universities should be primarily self-governing,” he continued, “but if they can’t manage themselves successfully and in accordance with the moral standards that I believe most British people would expect of great colleges, then the state may have a role to play.”

“Oxford has a lot of money and can continue to obtain money from other sources; it does all the time, and I don’t accept the notion that just because you can do some good in Oxford, you should just keep holding on to tainted and corrupt money.”

He told the broadcaster that Max Mosley never apologized for “terrorizing and threatening” minority groups, and that the university’s attitude might have changed if he had opted to “atone for those crimes and sins.”

