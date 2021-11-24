In the wake of the Leaks Dispute, Kate Middleton and Prince William are in talks to remove the BBC from the concert.

As the debate over a new documentary heats up, it appears that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal Christmas concert will be moved away from the BBC.

In December, the Duchess of Cambridge will host a performance at Westminster Abbey that will be broadcast live on BBC studios.

The Beeb, on the other hand, appears to be on the verge of losing the rights to air the program after rival broadcasters ITV were dragged into late-stage discussions on Friday, November 19.

The decision to approach ITV occurred just two days before a front page in the UK tabloid The Mail on Sunday based on unidentified sources claiming the palace will boycott the BBC.

The decision to block the BBC from broadcasting the carols was first reported on the front page of the British newspaper The Sun, but was later verified by ITV’s royal editor, Chris Ship.

“So, I believe ITV is still in final discussions to host the royal carol performance show from @wabbey (as first mentioned in today’s Sun by @MattSunRoyal),” he wrote on Twitter.

“The show is being produced for @ITV by @bbcstudios.” According to sources at the broadcaster, they first learned about it late last week.” The Princes and the Palace, a two-part programme about the brothers’ relationship with the media, was at the crux of the feud between the palace and the BBC.

Jenny Afia of Schillings, Meghan Markle's lawyer, appeared in the first episode, which aired on November 22, to refute that the duchess was a demanding boss.

“There’s been rumor for quite some time that a lot of the most damaging and negative stories about Harry and Meghan that have ended up in the pages of the press have come from other royal households or from other royal aides or courtiers, and from my own reporting and research that is exactly true,” Omid Scobie, author of the biography Finding Freedom, told presenter Amol Rajan.

