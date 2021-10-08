In the wake of the lab misconduct scandal, a judge has ruled against dismissing as many as 250K drug convictions.

People facing drug charges who haven’t had their cases dismissed because of a rash of misbehavior at a Boston lab can’t receive fresh trials unless they can prove their cases were corrupted, a court decided Wednesday.

Thousands of convictions have been reversed due to tampering at the state drug testing facility. It’s one of the worst known lab scandals in the United States, along with theft at another lab in Massachusetts.

Rachael Rollins, the Suffolk County District Attorney, said she would appeal the judge’s decision to the state’s highest court on Wednesday.

In a statement, Rollins stated, “Systemic problems necessitate systemic remedies.” “It is excessively inefficient, blatantly unjust, and demonstrably inequitable to force individual parties touched by serious and widespread government misbehavior to litigate just resolutions in about 70,000 different cases.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The motion for a new trial filed by convicted cocaine trafficker Justino Escobar, which Rollins had supported, was denied by Superior Court Judge Michael A. Ricciuti. President Joe Biden’s nomination for United States Attorney for Massachusetts, Rollins, is pending approval.

The judge’s refusal to vacate all cases handled by the lab in Boston is a setback not only for the remaining defendants, but also for Rollins, who had requested that the judge allow a mass dismissal based on evidence from the William A. Hinton State Laboratory Institute.

“In his own instance, Escobar has given no concrete circumstances to merit relief. Ricciuti ruled, “He has also failed to give sufficient facts or legal authority to justify the broad remedy he seeks.”

Rollins had requested the judge to approach the state’s highest court for a “universal remedy” for prosecutors dealing with Hinton cases. Rollins did not present enough evidence to substantiate the request, therefore Ricciuti declined.

The decision implies that litigation over botched drug tests could go on for years, costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars as state prosecutors defend drug charges.

Escobar’s lawyer voiced dismay as well.

James P. McKenna remarked, “We respectfully disagree with the Superior Court’s judgment and will appeal.”

The state’s public defender’s office, which defended Rollins, said the judgment would not put an end to their efforts.

“While we are upset by this judgment, our overarching purpose remains the same: to ensure that every conviction is free of bias.” This is a condensed version of the information.