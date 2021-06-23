In the wake of the jail break shooting investigation, the Metropolitan Police Chief has come under even more fire.

Dame Cressida Dick, the embattled Metropolitan Police commander, has faced more criticism during a public hearing into the murder of an unarmed man who was shot during a botched prison break.

On December 11, 2015, Jermaine Baker was fatally shot by a Met marksman identified only as W80 outside Wood Green Crown Court.

He may have been asleep when he was shot, and no live firearm was found in the automobile in which he was a front seat passenger, but a replica Uzi was located in the back of the car, according to the public inquiry, which began on Monday.

Officers had knowledge that the gang attempting to rescue Izzet Eren from a prison van as he was being transported to court had been unable to secure a real pistol, but this information was not shared with the weapons officers confronting the men.

Mr Baker’s family, represented by Phillippa Kaufmann QC, told the inquiry on Wednesday that W80’s relatives are outraged that he is working as a firearms trainer.

The marksman is currently fighting in the High Court to escape disciplinary action for the shot.

“They are enraged that the gross misconduct procedures against W80 have become bogged in litigation,” Ms Kaufmann added. W80 started the lawsuit, but the Commissioner backed him up completely.

“And I’m furious that W80… is currently performing a guns training function, one in which he is expected to coach and instruct future MPS firearms officers.

“In these ways, the Commissioner has shown the family that she is uninterested in holding her officers accountable, either to their code of ethics or to the rule of law.

“She is unwilling and unable to confront the decades-long culture of institutional defensiveness and impunity that has plagued guns policing.”

"As crucial as the inquiry's duty to act without fear or favor, the family looks to the Commissioner, to her own responsibility for Jermaine's death, and to her," she continued.