In the wake of the COVID outbreak, EU leaders are looking to coordinate travel rules among member states.

As the holidays approach, the European Union is taking steps to unify travel laws among its 27 member states.

EU leaders decided at a conference on Thursday that a unified approach to travel and free mobility is crucial this holiday season. The EU also agreed that booster doses are “urgent” and “crucial” in combating COVID-19 outbreaks produced by the Omicron strain.

“Right now, the only answer to the Omicron is to accelerate our vaccination program, with a special focus on booster injections,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

As the holiday season approaches, numerous countries have imposed their own travel restrictions. Because of the rising number of illnesses linked to the Omicron variety in the region, France has already banned travel to and from the United Kingdom.

Additionally, Italy has begun requiring vaccinated passengers to provide negative PCR test results, although Portugal has mandated that all visitors, whether vaccinated or not, provide them. It’s uncertain whether or not all EU countries will take these or comparable steps to achieve coordination.

The Omicron variation is on pace to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the European Union. More than 66 percent of the population in the EU’s 27 countries is completely vaccinated, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Some countries, such as Bulgaria, are, nonetheless, lagging behind.

With the holiday season approaching, the bloc’s leaders also made certain that COVID-19 credentials will continue to allow free travel.

Leaders meeting in Brussels insisted on a harmonized approach to avoid restrictions on free movement between member nations or travel into the area in their summit conclusions.

Additional restrictive measures, such as extra visitor testing, should only be implemented over the Christmas season, according to Mitsotakis “so that we may gain more time to promote as many individuals as possible It’s a race against the clock.” “We are one of the first European countries to make booster shots available to the general public,” Mitsotakis stated.

Leaders are concerned about Omicron’s ability to spread quickly and put pressure on health systems, according to Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

Leaders also agreed to keep exporting vaccine doses outside the EU in order to achieve worldwide vaccination.