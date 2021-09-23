In the wake of the COVID death investigation at a nursing home, NY Health Commissioner Howard Zucker resigns.

Dr. Howard Zucker, the health commissioner of New York State, has resigned amid an ongoing inquiry into the incidence of COVID-related deaths in state nursing facilities.

In a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday, Zucker said, “There comes a moment when the baton should be passed in this marathon trip that we call public service in New York State.” “In the last seven years and five months, I have led it through several crises and put the wellbeing of our people at the heart of all I do, both professionally and personally.”

“It is in my DNA to always look for ways to better the human condition, and unlike this RNA coronavirus, I don’t see any mutations on that front,” he continued. “As a result, I am looking forward to pursuing new chances that allow me to investigate the challenges and unknowns in medicine, policy, and public health, as well as journey into my own imagination to work on conquering them.”

Hochul announced Zucker’s resignation, saying she agreed with his decision and that the doctor would “remain on board” until she found someone to replace him.

“I appreciate Dr. Zucker’s willingness to stay on board so that we don’t have a leadership vacuum until a replacement is found,” Hochul said. “I believe I stated clearly on my first day in the office that I would be looking to form a new team. There will be more modifications in the future. But I admire and appreciate everyone who has served in the public sector, and I thank them for their efforts.”

In recent months, Zucker has been under increasing pressure to resign after he was accused of assisting former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration in concealing the death toll in nursing homes during the pandemic and withholding statistics from New York lawmakers.

Zucker’s departure comes a month after that of his previous boss.

An ongoing federal investigation and a review sponsored by the State Assembly are both looking into the state’s response to the outbreak in its nursing facilities.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.