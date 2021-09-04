In the wake of Texas’ new abortion law, Bette Midler has called for a sex strike.

Bette Midler, a singer and actress, has called for a sex strike in response to Texas’ new abortion law, saying that women should protest until they are allowed complete autonomy over their reproductive decisions.

Midler moved to Twitter to condemn the new rule, which prohibits all abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat – thus barring the practice after only six weeks of pregnancy, when many women are unaware they are pregnant.

Midler stated on Thursday, “I propose that all women refuse to have sex with men until Congress guarantees them the right to choose.”

September 3, 2021 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler)

Midler made the remark after the law took effect on Wednesday, following a 5-to-4 Supreme Court decision that declined to halt it. Texas is officially the most restricted state in the US when it comes to abortion access.

The measure, which was signed into law by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, has been heavily condemned for undermining Roe v. Wade, a 1973 Supreme Court decision that ensures a woman’s right to seek abortions without government interference.

Abortions are now illegal in Texas after cardiac activity in the embryo is identified, which usually happens around six weeks into pregnancy. Because most women are unaware that they are pregnant at that point, the timeframe for obtaining safe abortion services is severely constrained. The prohibition also applies to women who become pregnant as a result of rape or incest, with the exception of medical exigencies.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, 85-90 percent of Texas abortions are performed on women who are at least six weeks pregnant. Women seeking abortion services after six weeks will most likely have to travel across state lines under the new law.

"Without relief, most Texans will be compelled to travel hundreds of miles out of state for abortions starting Wednesday [September 1], if they can afford it," Alexis said.