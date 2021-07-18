In the wake of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, Michigan police have launched an investigation into the Faster Horses Festival.

Police in Michigan have initiated an inquiry into the three deaths and two hospitalizations that occurred over the weekend at the Faster Horses Festival.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on Saturday on the possible carbon monoxide exposure of festival attendees.

Five males were discovered unresponsive, according to the statement, after a concerned friend alerted officials. The caller was a friend of the five males who got concerned after not hearing from them, according to the statement.

“A potential carbon monoxide exposure from a generator positioned quite close to the travel trailer is being investigated as the cause of the terrible incident.”

When deputies and a medical emergency team arrived at the Woodstock Township campgrounds, they discovered five young men in their early twenties inside a travel trailer.

Three guys were pronounced dead at the site, and two of the men were sent to a local hospital in severe condition for treatment of acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators believe the injuries and deaths were caused by a carbon monoxide leak from a nearby generator.

“First responders emphasize the significance of keeping generators away from camping places, tents, travel trailers, and other similar structures, as well as exhaust emissions from running vehicles,” according to police.

Faster Horses is a three-day country music festival held in Brooklyn, Michigan each year. The festival started on Friday and will close on Sunday.

The festival’s organizers have yet to make a public statement about the deaths and hospitalizations of festival goers.